Get 4x More Vacation Days Next Year In New York State

With the stress of the holidays looming, snow piling up outside, and the new year just around the corner, it’s no wonder so many New York State residents are already looking to head to see when they can take time off to rest and recharge in 2025.

Thankfully, Travel & Leisure took the time to break down how and when we can maximize the few vacation days we get in 2025, potentially giving us 4x more days off to spend with friends, family, or traveling than we normally would have.

Check out the breakdown below…

How To Get 44 Days Off In 2025

DECEMBER 2024/JANUARY 2025

Holidays You’ll Likely Have Off:

Wednesday, January 1st (New Years Day)

Monday, January 20th (MLK Day)

Days To Take Off:

Monday, December 30th

Tuesday, December 31st

Tuesday, January 21st

Total Days Off For The Month (Including Weekends): 9

FEBRUARY 2025

Holidays You’ll Likely Have Off:

Monday, February 17th (Presidents Day)

Days To Take Off:

Friday, February 14th

Total Days Off For The Month (Including Weekends): 4

MAY 2025

Holidays You’ll Likely Have Off:

Monday, May 26th (Memorial Day)

Days To Take Off:

Friday, May 23rd

Total Days Off For The Month (Including Weekends): 4

JUNE 2025

Holidays You’ll Likely Have Off:

Thursday, June 19th (Juneteenth)

Days To Take Off:

Friday, June 20th

Total Days Off For The Month (Including Weekends): 4

JULY 2025

Holidays You’ll Likely Have Off:

Friday, July 4th (Independence Day)

Days To Take Off:

Thursday, July 3rd

Total Days Off For The Month (Including Weekends): 4

SEPTEMBER 2025

Holidays You’ll Likely Have Off:

Monday, September 1st (Labor Day)

Days To Take Off:

Tuesday, September 2nd

Total Days Off For The Month (Including Weekends): 4

OCTOBER 2025

Holidays You’ll Likely Have Off:

Monday, October 13th (Indigenous People’s Day)

Days To Take Off:

Friday, October 10th

Total Days Off For The Month (Including Weekends): 4

NOVEMBER 2025

Holidays You’ll Likely Have Off:

Tuesday, November 11th (Veteran’s Day)

Days To Take Off:

Monday, November 10th

Wednesday, November 27th or Monday, December 1st

Total Days Off For The Month (Including Weekends): 5

DECEMBER 2025

Holidays You’ll Likely Have Off:

Thursday, December 25th (Christmas Day)

Days To Take Off:

Wednesday, December 24th

Friday, December 26th

Total Days Off For The Month (Including Weekends): 5

TOTAL NUMBER OF DAYS OFF IN 2025: 44