Massive Snowmobile News Shocks New York State Riders

There was a letter sent to snowmobile dealers this past week that has riders across New York State buzzing.

The snow has been flying and some areas have already gotten a few feet of snow! It is bittersweet for those of us who like to ride a snowmobile. The snow is nice to see. However, the trails in New York State can't open until after deer season ends on January 1st and that is only IF the conditions allow for it.

But the news that was delivered this week impacts riders for generations to come as a major manufacturer announced it is suspending operations.

In a letter sent to Arctic Cat dealers, dated December 18th, it was announced that the current model year (2025) will be delivered. However, manufacturing will stop after that.

TheDrive.com reports that: " More tangibly, once planned production is completed in the first half of 2025, Arctic Cat will suspend manufacturing at two U.S. plants indefinitely".

This news comes after a recent announcement that Yamaha will be doing the same.

"The Company plans to end sales of snowmobiles in Japan through the 2022 model year*, in Europe through the 2024 model year, and in North America through the 2025 model year".

If all of this holds true, it leaves the door open for Polaris and Ski-Do to be the only major snowmobile manufacturers.

In the meantime, we can pray for a good snowfall here in New York State as the sleds are gassed up and ready. But keep in mind that the trails won't open until the clubs give the go ahead. The clubs keep the trails in good condition and deal directly with the landowners. Join a club where you ride and be safe this season!