Mandatory Change to Homeowners in 2026 in New York State

If you are going to be a new homeowner in New York State you are going to be mandated to get this inside your home.

At least, if you even want a stove, you are have to going to get an electric stove if you are building a new house in 2026. The new law that was put in place last year states that almost every new build in New York State is going to have to use electric stoves instead of gas. For larger buildings the extension is to 2029.

As you can imagine people are not thrilled about the change, but this is not the only change that is happening to newly built homes in New York State. According to officials, the reason that the change is happening is for safety reasons. Certain gases can be emitted from stoves and other gas appliances.

Another new proposal is that sprinkler systems are put in every new residential build. The proposal is not actually through New York State but through the Building Code Council here in the State, and the only person who can truly veto it is Governor Hochul. If this passes, the price of homes in New York State would likely increase. The price of a sprinkler system can range from $5,000 all the way up to $20,000, depending on how big the new house is and the type of system that you would get.

In addition to the price, some home owners are worried about the looks of the system in the home.

There is another meeting regarding the sprinkling systems later this month.