There is a scary outbreak of a disease that residents in some areas of New York State should know.

UPDATE: Two deaths reported this week.

But the hot weather may have you staying indoors in the air conditioned comfort and in some cases, that could spell danger.

According to multiple reports, there has been a recent outbreak of Legionnaire's Disease in portions of New York State.

Department of Health officials say five cases of Legionnaires' have been confirmed in Central Harlem and several other patients are being tested and awaiting results.

The Mayo Clinic indicates that Legionnaire's Disease is not spread from human to human and "Not everyone who comes in contact with legionella bacteria gets sick".

If you don't get the right treatment for the disease it might be fatal. However, it is worse for those with poor health or risk factors like smoking.

How Do I Get Legionnaire's Disease?

The summer heat and humidity have people and businesses running the air conditioning more often and it it possible that the disease could spread via the air moving in various buildings. "Legionella bacteria grow in warm, stagnant water and can be found in cooling towers for air conditioning in large buildings".

Like any other disease, if you feel like you are exposed, or need attention, contact a medical professional.