There are two types of people in this world - those who live for leftovers, and those who despise them.

There is even scientific proof that some leftovers can actually taste better the next day. But how long is too long for your leftovers to last in the fridge?

A recent dilemma that’s common among New Yorkers put this question front and center when I went with some co-workers to get some chicken wings for lunch. After my colleagues and I polished off at least two dozen spicy wings, we shockingly had a few still left on the platter.

Being the leftover Queen that I am, I of course got a box to put those babies in the office fridge, so I could bring them home for a late-night snack.

Shockingly, the unthinkable happened– I forgot about them.

Those perfectly crispy, delicately sauced wings sat untouched in the work fridge for an entire week. How could I let such a tragedy happen? Were they still okay to eat a week later?

When polled on social media, most people said that chicken wings are completely fine to eat a week later (although many admitted that was rare, considering chicken wings are amazing and someone would usually eat them within a week). For the most part, I tend to agree, but we know that leftovers have their limits.

How long do chicken wings really last in the fridge?

According to the FDA, leftover chicken wings can be safely eaten within three to four days of storing them in the fridge under 40 degrees Fahrenheit, and no more than two hours if left at room temperature.

Heartbreaking!

Even if you think you’ll be good anyway, watch out. You could be putting yourself at risk for foodborne illness (food poisoning) and a very unpleasant day/night ahead. Even though it may hurt and cause some tears, if you have to question if your leftover wings are still good to eat, the safest bet is to just throw them away.