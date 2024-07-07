There’s a lot to reminisce about the final Buffalo Bills game of the 2023-24 season, but this could be the most memorable.

For starters, the Bills hosted the Kansas City Chiefs at home for the first time since October 2020 (and keep in mind, that game was in the midst of the pandemic - so they played to an empty Highmark Stadium). On top of that, we witnessed Stefon Diggs’ last game as a member of the Bills. And, oh yeah– did we mention some sort of famous pop star named Taylor Swift was in attendance?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

One thing we’d definitely like to forget about the Buffalo vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on January 21, 2024 was the final score. However, there was one moment that we’d love to relive; and that brief moment in time continues to do great things for hundreds around Western New York.

Before announcing his retirement from the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year, legendary pro-bowler defenseman Jason Kelce made the trek to Buffalo to root on his little brother Travis when his rival Chiefs took on the Bills. The elder Kelce could have kept a low profile, but instead, he embraced Buffalo tailgating culture to the fullest. He wasn’t just seen tailgating in the freezing cold weather or helping young fans meet his brother’s famous girlfriend– he went full-throttle in an iconic moment that we’ll never forget.

READ MORE: Jason Kelce Helps A Young Bills Fan Meet Taylor Swift

Jason Kelce climbing out of stands at Bills Game Getty Images loading...

Although Jason Kelce was celebrating a Chiefs touchdown by his brother, fans all over Western New York couldn’t help but love the outrageous, shirtless celebration from a football legend that we respect.

The memorable on-camera moment became so iconic that Funko, creator of the popular plastic replica Pop! toys, produced a replica of Kelce’s moment in the spotlight shortly there-after.

ebay ebay loading...

"No matter which team you’re rooting for, every football fan understands the raw excitement of supporting a loved one at a big game.” - Funko

The limited edition 4-inch tall figurine was sold for just 72 hours in February for $25, with proceeds from sales donated to the Patricia Allen Fund at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

The eye-catching Funko Pop! quickly sold out, and five months later, those who managed to snag one are finally getting their deliveries of the exclusive Jason Kelce figure.

It’s already a hot commodity online, with Internet auctions going as high as $199.

You’re welcome back anytime next season, Jason! Bills Mafia appreciates you, and we consider you one of us now.

Taylor Swift Lyrics That Tell The Story Of Bills vs. Chiefs These Taylor Swift song lyrics are the perfect way to describe our volatile emotions during the last Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs game. Gallery Credit: Getty Images/YouTube/Canva

13 Taylor Swift Songs Perfect For Buffalo Bills Fans Bills Mafia: Get ready for the big game against the Kansas City Chiefs by blasting these Taylor Swift tracks that feel like they were written just for us. Gallery Credit: Getty Images/Canva