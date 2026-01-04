It really is true, if you want the weather to change in New York State, just wait five minutes. After significant snowfall over the past few days and strong winds, the forecast is calling for yet another shift. Get ready for milder temperatures and the possibility of rain.

Heavy Snow Brings Ideal Winter Conditions Across New York State

Snowmobile season is officially underway in New York State, and skiers and riders alike have been enjoying excellent trail conditions. More than two feet of snow fell in some portions of the state, creating a solid winter base.

Here in Western New York, Lake Erie delivered what many are calling a late Christmas gift. During the height of the storm, snowfall rates exceeded three inches per hour, burying the region in classic lake-effect snow and setting the stage for prime winter recreation.

January Thaw Brings a Big Weather Shift

Fast forward just one week, and the new year is ushering in another change. The first January thaw is expected to arrive soon, with temperatures climbing toward 40 degrees and the potential for rain. While this kind of weather is not unusual for New York State, it can quickly impact snowpack, trails, and drainage systems.

Warm-Up Means Paying Attention to Drainage and Flooding

I’ve said it many times before, it’s always a good idea to know where the drains are around your home and neighborhood. Yes, I’m that guy who likes to clean out storm drains and make sure everything is ready to go.

Flooding is never fun, especially when it comes to basements and foundations. Keeping water flowing freely and away from your home is something we should all be thinking about during winter warm-ups. At this time, there are no major flood threats, but melting snow combined with rain could lead to localized water issues in some areas.

One Day Closer to Spring in New York State

The good news? As we like to say, we’re officially one day closer to spring. The days are already getting a little longer, and before we know it, we’ll be talking about a more significant warm-up and early signs of spring across New York State.

Do you put any faith in the groundhog’s prediction? Groundhog Day isn’t far away, and in just a few more weeks we may begin heading into the downhill side of winter, at least on the calendar.