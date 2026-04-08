Items are SUPER Expensive to Buy from Highmark Stadium

Erie County hired a third party to sell items from Highmark Stadium now that they are dismantling it, but it doesn't seem to be going super well like they have said.

The company selling has said that they were almost sold out of the seats at Highmark Stadium, but it looks like there are still plenty left. Also, they are selling the numbered signs that were above each section--pretty cool--but, also pretty expensive.

Of course, these are items that have a lot of history and memories attached too, so you can't just give them away for free, but they are way more expensive than some people and Buffalo Bills fans have thought.

It is broken down in 3 different categories on the website for you to buy items:

Seats, Bleachers and Seatbacks

Signs

Turf

If you want to go look through everything that they have left here is the link to get to the Buffalo Bills memorabilia website, because it was not easy to find.

The no-smoking sign = $99

A certain # section sign = $400

Bathroom men's bathroom troughs = $5,000

6 x 6 foot piece of turf = $400

Pack of 2 pens wrapped in turf = $100

Pack of 4 drink coasters with a little turf in the middle = $100

The National Football League draft is coming up with round 1 starting on Thursday, APril 23 and the Buffalo Bills are teaming up with Bud Light to throw a watch party in Western New York. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills reported already for their first team meetings of the year at 1 Bills Drive ahead of the new season and new stadium that is about to open up in Orchard Park, New York.