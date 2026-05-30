There have been an increased number of black bear sightings across neighborhoods in Western New York this spring. Have you seen one lately? If not, chances are you’ve probably spotted a few videos or photos popping up on your social media feeds. One particular bear caught on a trail camera has some people jokingly wondering if it’s half bear and half man.

Black Bears Are On The Move In New York State

This is the time of year in New York State when black bears become much more active, traveling from place to place as mothers and cubs move throughout wooded areas and even near neighborhoods.

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Wildlife experts remind residents that if you see a baby animal in the wild, it most likely is not orphaned and usually does not need human help. Unless it is absolutely necessary, you should never approach or attempt to handle a wild animal. If you notice behavior that appears unusual or concerning, it may be best to contact local wildlife officials.

Dead Bear Near Route 219 Sparked Online Debate

Recently, there has been a lot of discussion surrounding a black bear that was struck and killed along Route 219 near Orchard Park. For whatever reason, the conversation online quickly turned into a political debate.

Unfortunately, as bears move into more populated areas, they also face increased danger from traffic. Just like deer, black bears are at risk when crossing busy highways and roads throughout Western New York.

Trail Camera Video Near Lancaster Gets Attention

The bear getting attention this week was captured on a trail camera in the woods between Lancaster and Marilla.

If you look closely at the video, the bear appears to be shedding its winter coat. At a quick glance, it almost creates the illusion that the front half looks like a black bear while the back half resembles a man walking through the woods.

Of course, that’s not actually possible, but it has certainly entertained plenty of people online.

How To Reduce Bear Encounters Around Your Home

Eventually, most black bears will settle into the areas where they’ll spend the spring, summer, and fall months. However, wildlife experts say homeowners can reduce unwanted encounters by properly storing garbage, bird seed, pet food, and camping supplies.

Bears are naturally curious animals and are always searching for an easy food source.

Bear Hunting Season In New York State

There is a regulated bear hunting season in New York State, which typically takes place during October and November. Like other hunting seasons, there are limits on the number and size of bears hunters may harvest with a valid hunting license.

These regulations are designed to help conserve and maintain a healthy black bear population across the state. As neighborhoods continue to grow and expand into wooded areas, managing wildlife populations becomes more important than ever.