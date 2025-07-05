Girls Twerking on Top Of Car WHILE Travelling Down 33 in Buffalo, New York

This video is absolutely insane of what looks like very young people on top of a moving car down the highway in New York State by Buffalo, New York.

There are 3 girls that appear to be on the top of a blue SUV going down the 33 in Buffalo, New York. Somehow, nobody is falling off of the car that we can see in the video, but one girl even manages to do some twerking while up there. Nobody that were know of has been arrested in the case.

As you can imagine people were not thrilled about the video and wondered where the parents are. Most people pointed out that the car did not hit a pothole, which in Buffalo, New York is something pretty common, and would have surely sent the people over the car.

If you want to see the video take a look here. Also, it may be hard to watch because you are going to be on the edge of your seat hoping that nobody falls off of the car while you watch.

