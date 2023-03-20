FREE Dairy Queen Day in New York State TODAY ONLY

Today is the day!

Dairy Queen leaked the big news early this year about the free ice cream that is coming your way! They took to social media to announce that their annual FREE Cone Day will be happening n March 20, 2023 this year.

Everyone is allowed to get one free cone. The Cone Day lasts all day while your Dairy Queen is open.

A lot of the local ice cream shops are starting to open already as well, even though the official start of March isn't for a couple of more weeks. Kong King in West Seneca is already open for the season according to their website. Frosty's in Lancaster and Depew is set to open in the next few days. Green Acres in the Depew/Cheektowaga area is set to open this week.

