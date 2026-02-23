Travel across New York State and much of the East Coast will be impacted by the Nor'easter that is sweeping up across the Northeast. Flights to and from major airports in New York City, Boston, and Baltimore have been canceled or delayed due to the storm.

Blizzard Warning Issued In New York City

Many flights into and out of the airports in New York City have been canceled or delayed. Both Team USA and Team Canada's men's hockey teams were rerouted to Miami from JFK due to the massive Nor'easter.

Photo Credit: Rose Porter Photo Credit: Rose Porter loading...

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for New York City for the first time in years. A travel ban has also been issued for much of Downstate New York.

Flights are canceled and delayed across the Northeast.

Many flight to major airports have been impacted by the Nor'easter. Looking at flights out of the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport, the flight to places like Washington DC, New York City, New Jersey, and Baltimore have already been canceled.

READ MORE: THESE ARE THE TOP THANKLESS JOBS IN NEW YORK STATE

If you are flying to any of the major cities along the East Coast, you should double-check with your airline to make sure your flight is on time and not delayed or canceled.