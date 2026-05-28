If you’re getting ready to enjoy a campfire in New York State, there’s an important firewood law you should know before lighting that first flame. An invasive species problem continues to threaten many trees across New York, and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is working to slow the spread of dangerous pests in forests statewide.

New York State Firewood Rules Surprise Many Residents

The warm weather has finally arrived, and many families across New York are firing up backyard fire pits or preparing for camping season. If you’re planning to bring extra firewood along for a camping trip, there are strict regulations you need to know before transporting it.

According to New York State firewood regulations, untreated firewood cannot be transported more than 50 miles from its source or origin. That’s especially important for anyone traveling across different parts of the state this summer.

"The regulation pertains to all species of wood, cut or not cut, split or not split, that is destined for use as fuel. Logs would only be subject to the regulation if their intended use is as firewood".

For example, if you leave Western New York with untreated firewood and head to the Adirondack Mountains for a camping trip, you could unknowingly transport invasive pests into protected forest areas.

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Why Transporting Firewood Can Be Dangerous

Having the right firewood can make all the difference for a great campfire. Properly seasoned and dry firewood burns cleaner, hotter, and more efficiently. However, many tree species in New York are vulnerable to destructive invasive insects such as the emerald ash borer and the spongy moth.

These pests can devastate forests if they spread unchecked. In some cases, invasive species can destroy thousands of trees and permanently damage entire ecosystems.

"Transporting infested firewood allows invasives to spread further and faster than they would have on their own".

That’s why New York State continues to encourage residents and campers to “buy it where you burn it” instead of transporting firewood long distances.

Campfire Season Is Here Across New York

With summer weather finally arriving, families across New York are spending more evenings outdoors roasting marshmallows, relaxing by the fire pit, and heading into the woods for camping adventures.

Before loading up your firewood, make sure you understand the state’s transportation rules. It’s also something to keep in mind if you’re planning to have firewood delivered for your wood stove or fireplace later this fall and winter.

Following New York’s firewood regulations can help protect forests, campsites, and outdoor recreation areas for future generations.