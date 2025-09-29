There is a law that is now in place in New York State that requires a report to be filed if you are in a accident while riding an e-bike/e-scooter.

As we roll through July, there are bikes everywhere you look! It might be little ones on a small bike or it could be a large group on a cycling tour! No matter where you drive in New York, you will encounter a person on a bicycle.

Bout among those on a two wheel adventure, are the popular electric powered bikes and scooters and New York State is paying close attention to them.

It seems daily we are seeing more and more news coverage of e-bikes. However, much of the coverage seems to be surrounding an accident or dangerous event that is reported.

There is now a requirement for those in an accident on an e-bike in New York State according to a recent post from the New York State DMV.

"Starting today, if you are driving in New York and are involved in a crash that involves an e-bike or e-scooter, you must file an MV-104 crash report if a person is injured or killed".

What is the New York State MV-104 crash report?

IF you are involved in some sort of accident on an e-bike and an injury is involved, you'll need to file an MV-104 crash report. New York State says you'll need to add the following:

At the top of Section 1, check the “Vehicle 2” box for an e-bike or e-scooter.

In section 2, enter any brand or model information in the “Vehicle Year & Make” box. In section 4, complete “How did the accident happen?” by entering the description of the accident along with any other relevant information about the e-bike or e-scooter (ex: brand, model number, etc.).

Be safe this summer and for those in a car or truck, make sure you are following the laws and keeping an eye out for people on bikes and scooters. Share the road!