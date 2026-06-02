New York State Mandates New Dog Law at Restaurants

New York State has some rules when it comes to dogs being on patios at restaurants? Is it even allowed?

New York State DOES NOT make it illegal to have a dog at a restaurant at an outside patio. The New York State Health Department says that dogs ARE allowed to be on a patio, just not indoors unless the dog is a service dog, of course.

There are some rules though if you are going to bring a dog to a patio where people are eating or drinking.

The New York State Department of Health department says that the dog MUST be leashed if it is going to be on the patio and be on the floor.

Do you think that is annoying when people bring their dogs to patios to a restaurant?

I am not an anti-dog guy by any means and if a dog is well behaved--who cares everyone can mind their own business. But, if I am going to have a meal on a patio outside the last thing I want to do is have a dog that is trying to sniff or get close to me while I am eating and I think that it is one of the rudest things if people don't control their dogs in a public setting. What do you think?

Every dog that it in New York State needs an ID number.