The 2026-2027 New York State whitetail deer hunting season is about to begin! Once October 1 rolls around, hunters will fill the woods across the Empire State, and there are plenty of deer to go around this fall.

But if you are going to be hunting deer in New York State, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has an important warning for hunters that could help prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD).

*** The DEC says deer urine scents are legal in New York, but strongly urges hunters who want to use attractant scents to choose synthetic products instead.

There’s Something Special About Hunting in New York

I love this time of the year! What about you?

Do those cool mornings get you excited to start your day? What about a quiet sunset with a beautiful painting of colors across the trees?

Related: Are Deer Drives Banned in New York State?

I tell my kids all the time that there is something special about that last half-hour of daylight in late September and October. For those of us who love to hunt, there is something even more special about being in the woods on an evening like that. Then, when the sun finally goes down and the bright moon comes up, there is nothing quite like walking back to your truck or hunting camp after an evening in the woods.

New York Deer Hunters Have New Opportunities This Season

As the 2026-2027 deer season begins, hunters should also take some time to review the latest New York State hunting regulations.

New York has made changes to deer hunting opportunities and regulations in an effort to manage the state’s deer population and maintain a healthy balance within the herd. Hunters should always check the latest DEC regulations before heading into the woods.

But the hunt itself isn’t the only thing New York hunters need to think about. The DEC is also asking hunters to take steps to help protect the state’s deer herd from chronic wasting disease.

DEC Warns Hunters About Natural Deer Urine Products

According to the New York State DEC’s current CWD prevention guidance, hunters should avoid using natural deer urine-based attractants and scents.

The DEC says CWD can be present in hunting scents, lures or other products made with natural urine. There is currently no approved test that can guarantee these products are free of CWD prions. The DEC recommends that hunters use synthetic deer urine products instead.

That one really caught my attention because it is something I never even considered.

For decades, hunters have used urine from deer as hunting scents and attractants. I never thought about the possibility that a natural urine-based product could potentially play a role in spreading a disease such as CWD.

The DEC says deer urine scents are legal in New York, but strongly urges hunters who want to use attractant scents to choose synthetic products instead.

Hunters Can Take Other Steps to Help Prevent CWD

There are several other precautions hunters can take to help reduce the risk of introducing or spreading CWD.

One important step involves properly handling and disposing of deer carcasses. New York also has restrictions on bringing certain deer parts into the state from outside New York because of the risk of introducing CWD.

"Dispose of carcass waste in a landfill or where the animal was harvested to avoid spreading CWD to new areas".

The DEC’s goal is to reduce the risk of CWD entering New York and to protect the state’s wild deer population.

Have a Safe and Enjoyable Deer Season

Have a great hunting season and an even better fall!

As hunters, we have an obligation to hunt safely and respectfully while doing our part to conserve New York’s deer population.

And don’t forget to pass your hunting knowledge, passion and appreciation for the outdoors on to the next generation. There is nothing quite like introducing a child to the woods, watching the sunrise or sunset together, and teaching them to appreciate everything that makes New York’s outdoors so special.