The skies over New York State could soon become noticeably darker at night if a proposed law moves forward. All across New York State people are wondering about the outdoor lighting law that may be coming soon.

A bill known as the New York State Dark Skies Protection Act aims to reduce light pollution and increase energy efficiency by limiting certain types of outdoor lighting during overnight hours.

If passed, the law would place restrictions on how and when outdoor lights can be used across the state.

Proposed Law Would Restrict Lighting Late at Night

Under the proposed legislation, outdoor recreational facilities would not be allowed to operate lights between 11 PM and 5 AM unless an event had already started before 11 PM.

"ALL OUTDOOR LIGHTING FIXTURES SHALL BE SHIELDED AFTER JANUARY FIRST,

TWO THOUSAND TWENTY-EIGHT, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO OUTDOOR LIGHTING

FIXTURES INSTALLED AT RESIDENTIAL, COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL, AND MUNICIPAL

BUILDINGS AND STRUCTURES".

Supporters say the goal is to:

Reduce unnecessary energy use

Limit light pollution in the night sky

Help preserve natural nighttime environments

While some towns already have local lighting ordinances, this proposal would create statewide standards for overnight lighting.

"NO OUTDOOR RECREATIONAL FACILITY, AMPHITHEATER, ARENA, OR SIMILAR

FACILITY WHETHER PUBLIC OR PRIVATE, SHALL BE ILLUMINATED BETWEEN THE

HOURS OF ELEVEN P.M. AND FIVE A.M. EXCEPT FOR A RECREATIONAL OR SPORTING

EVENT OR OTHER ACTIVITY THAT IS IN PROGRESS PRIOR TO ELEVEN P.M".

Some Locations Would Be Exempt

Not every location would be affected by the restrictions.

Facilities that require lighting for safety reasons would likely be exempt, including:

Highways

Airports

Critical infrastructure

Even with those exemptions, critics say the proposal could still be considered a fairly aggressive approach to regulating nighttime lighting in New York.

WYRK Listener Submitted WYRK Listener Submitted

Why Some Residents Support the Idea

In recent years, residents in several communities have complained about neighbors using bright spotlights and excessive outdoor lighting late at night.

Related: New York State "Spotlight" Law

For people trying to relax on their deck or enjoy a quiet evening outside, intense lighting from nearby homes or businesses can be frustrating.

Light pollution can also:

Block views of the stars

Reduce the natural nighttime atmosphere

Spill into neighboring properties

For those reasons, some New Yorkers say they would welcome stricter rules—especially before the busy summer outdoor season begins.

"PRESERVE AND ENHANCE THE STATE'S DARK SKY WHILE PROMOTING SAFETY FOR

PEOPLE, BIRDS, AND OTHER WILDLIFE, CONSERVING ENERGY AND REDUCING OUR

CARBON FOOTPRINT, AND PRESERVING THE AESTHETIC QUALITIES OF THE NIGHT

SKY".

Where the Bill Currently Stands

The New York State Dark Skies Protection Act was introduced in February 2025.

At last check, the proposal has been referred to committee in the New York State Assembly, meaning it still has several steps to go before it could become law.

Check Local Laws Before Adding Outdoor Lights

Even if the statewide bill does not pass, many towns and counties in New York already have their own lighting regulations.

These rules are often focused on businesses and public buildings, but homeowners can sometimes be affected as well.

Before installing new outdoor lighting, it’s always a good idea to check with your local town or municipal office about permits and regulations.