Summer is almost here and it is time to fire up the grill! But before you get the dogs and burgers ready, the type of grill you are about to use might have some restrictions here in New York State.

The weather for Memorial Day weekend does not appear to be as good as we might want it to be as we get ready to start summer. Cooler air and even some rain might impact portions of The Empire State.

But regardless of what Mother Nature might have planned, the weather is not going to keep people from having some fun and some great BBQ!

Here in New York State, there are certain laws about where exactly you can grill that delicious food.

What Is The Charcoal Grilling Law In New York State?

While New York State's law book are filled with a variety of laws, there are not many that are specific about the types of grill that we use. However, there are some very specific laws in areas like New York City.

In New York City, the law says "There must be a 10-foot clearance between the grill and the building. You must also have immediate access to a fire extinguisher or a water supply, such as a garden hose"

New York State posted an article that stated the dangers of not being safe when using a grill. "Approximately 100 deaths due to grill fire injuries are reported annually, and about $135 million in direct property damage is reported per year".