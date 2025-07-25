There is a new alert that anyone who plans to camp in New York State this coming weekend should be aware of.

The hot weather returns this week as we have started to move away from the chilly, fall-like, weather and back to the heat and humidity of the the summer.

But the recent cool weather is part of the story this week.

The weather this summer has been up and down and some areas have gotten a good deal of rain. So much rain in some places that flooding and flash floods have been a danger.

But elsewhere, the issue is just the opposite.

Some ares of New York State are dealing with very dry conditions and it has prompted most of the state to be placed under a upgraded fire danger.

According to the recent update from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the ENTIRE state is under a MODERATE alert.

Moderate levels are described as: "Fires can start from most accidental causes but, with the exception of lightning fires in some areas, the number of starts is generally low. Fires in open cured grasslands will burn briskly and spread rapidly on windy days. Timber fires spread slowly to moderately fast".

Those who are camping this weekend need to be extra cautious with campfires and cooking and sparks.

The weather has been so dry in the Western New York area that some residents are trying to fill their wells with water from other locations.