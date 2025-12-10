It's the final season at Highmark Stadium, and Bills fans are doing everything they can to try to send it out in style. Some people are buying commemorative steins or whiskey bottles. Others are planning to buy beer that has been brewed using snow that once covered the seats at Highmark Stadium.

"Bud Light and the Bills are teaming up to celebrate and thank fans whose passion and traditions, like the shovelers, make the community special."

Are they really using snow from Highmark Stadium?

According to a press release from Bud Light and the Bills, the snow was gathered from the first snowfall at Highmark Stadium earlier this season. They joined forces to collect the snow and then transport it to the Anheuser-Busch brewery in Baldwinsville, NY. Then they integrated that snow into a limited-edition brew. They call it "Blizzard Brew" and it will be available soon.

Where can you get the Bud Light "Blizzard Brew?"

It's coming soon. They're canning it in custom 16 oz. cans and packaging and will be making it available at participating retailers in the Buffalo area. This way, even if you won't be at that final game, you'll be able to enjoy it wherever you watch the final regular season home game.

Would you drink beer made from snow?

This seems like a cool idea. What a great way to honor all the people who have shoveled out the stadium over the years to make sure fans had a place to watch the game. Buffalo is well known for snow, so it's right on point with our brand.

But anyone who lives in Western New York knows you shouldn't eat the snow!

You know what kind of stuff that snow has on it?

I'll buy it just for the can.

