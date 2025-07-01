New York State is seeing an increased in sightings of bobcats all across the state especially in Western and Central New York and New York State is going to be trapping and harvesting.

New York State is actually one of the states that are regulated to trap bobcats. According to the New York State DEC:

Harvest is closely monitored and every bobcat taken must be reported and tagged by DEC personnel. This process allows biologists to collect harvest and demographic information (i.e., sex and age of the animal) and better understand the population.

At one point there were only bobcats in certain spots in New York State and now, besides New York City, they can be found all over the State. They especially are found lurking around farms, where they can find small prey like chickens and other foul to eat. Farmers have noted that there have been tons of bobcat sightings all year long.

One of the biggest questions is if bobcats are afraid of humans and the answer is generally yes. They don't like humans and are only coming close to your house to look for food. People are worried about their small dogs and there are reports of bobcats getting smaller dogs and cats so it is important that you are on the lookout for your pets. The best thing you can do if you see a bobcat in the wild is to get your pet and just leave the bobcat alone and generally it will just go away.