Residents across Western New York are hearing that familiar sound again. It’s a sure sign that spring is not too far away. But before we get there, we still have to push through a few more dramatic weather changes.

If you look at the forecast, it calls for significant ups and downs. In fact, this weekend started with temperatures climbing into the 70s, while some forecasts suggest colder air, and even a chance of snow, could return by next weekend.

Some areas of Western New York could even see the possibility of strong storms popping up as these temperature swings move through the region.

The First True Sound of Spring in Western New York

Aside from the wild forecast, there is another telling sign that spring really is on the way.

If you step outside on a mild evening before colder temperatures return, you may hear a high-pitched chirping sound coming from the woods, wetlands, or nearby ditches. Many people refer to them as “beeper frogs” or “peeper frogs,” but they are actually small tree frogs known as the Spring Peeper.

"Spring peepers are small tree frogs. Their bodies have smooth skin in shades of tan, brown, green, or gray, with lines that form an X-shaped pattern on their backs".

These tiny frogs emerge when temperatures start to warm and moisture increases, often after rain. Their loud, repeating chirp can fill the night air and is one of the earliest natural signs that winter is beginning to lose its grip on New York.

" Spring peepers are rarely seen, but during mating season in the spring, they are often heard".

Why Hearing Peeper Frogs Gets People Excited

For many Western New Yorkers, hearing peeper frogs instantly brings back memories of spring.

The sound often means it’s almost time to start tackling outdoor chores around the house, cleaning up the yard, and getting ready for warmer days ahead. It’s also the time when kids’ bikes come out of the garage, baseball season begins, and families start thinking about spring break and summer vacation.

That little chirping sound has a way of reminding us that brighter days are on the horizon.

March Weather in New York Can Change Fast

Of course, longtime residents know that March weather in New York State can be unpredictable.

There’s an old saying that March “comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb,” but that doesn’t always seem to apply here. In reality, March can bring just about every type of weather imaginable, sometimes all within the same week.

One day might feel like early spring, with sunshine and warm temperatures, while the next day could bring snow and a return to winter coats.

But for many people across Western New York, hearing those peeper frogs is a reassuring sign that winter won’t last forever, and that plenty of warmer days are still ahead.