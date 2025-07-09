They are starting to ban the goldfish game in states around America.

Connecticut just banned the fish game at fairs and lawn fetes. There was already an animal restriction on games, but now the fish was added to the law.

You know the game. It is an absolute classic. You try to throw ping pong balls into small fish bowls, and if you dunk your ping pong ball in, you win a live goldfish. It has been around for decades, but there was one Fair that had had enough. In fact, there has been a controversy about whether the goldfish toss game is actually banned here in New York State. In fact, there have been a few instances at other lawn fetes this summer in 2025 where kids have been winning the fish and then harming them afterwards. We saw the fish game at a festival over the weekend in the new Lancaster area, and it looked dinky, and when we asked, they said their owners are doing fewer bowls, which means fewer chances to win, so they have to give out fewer fish.

Back around 2014, at the New York State Fair in Syracuse, there was an incident where some of the goldfish from the game were getting left behind and in walkways, so the Fair actually discontinued the game for some time.

BUT, while it is illegal to win any other animal via a game, it is NOT illegal for fish...and ONLY fish. Should the game be banned, though? Do parents really want their kids to come home with a fish, or should the winner pick out a stuffed animal instead?

Ag and Markets Law, Article 26, Section 358-a: No person shall give or offer to give away as a prize, or exchange or offer to exchange for nominal consideration, any live animal other than purebred livestock or fish in any game, drawing, contest, sweepstakes or other promotion, except when any live animal is given away by individuals or organizations operating in conjunction with a cooperative extension education program or agricultural vocational program sanctioned by the state education department', according to the New York State website.

Other fairs and lawn fetes in New York State have stopped doing the fish toss and have mechanical fishing games instead.