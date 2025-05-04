It may be time to consider changing the age limits for hunting here in New York State.

The spring is here and the excitement of being in the woods is back! Across New York State, the deer are growing their racks, fawns are being born and the turkey hunting seasons are here!

First up, the youth turkey hunting season for kids in New York!

This is an exiting time for all who love the outdoors!

Current New York State Law

Currently in New York State, the law allows for kids to hunt for turkeys before the regular season starts in May. This year (2025) the hunt will be held over two days on April 26 and 27.

""Eligible hunters are youth 12, 13, 14, or 15 years of age, holding a hunting license and a turkey permit".

Kids have to hunt with an adult!

What Other States Do

In many other states, the minimum age required for youth hunting is much lower than New York State. For example, bordering states like Pennsylvania start kids out before ten years old!

According to Pennsylvania hunting laws, kids can hunt as young as 7! "Mentored hunters ages 7 and older can apply for their own antlerless deer licenses (one antlerless license per mentored permit holder) and DMAP permits".

This is one of many states that get kids in the woods to hunt at a very young age!

Will New York State Change The Hunting Age Requirement?

At this point, there does not seem to be any action toward lowering the minimum age required to hunt in New York State. However, as a father of four kids under the age of 9, I think it might be time. My kids love being outdoors and they love to learn about the conservation aspects of hunting and the challenge and the respect that comes with it.

I certainly agree with the notion that each kid is different in their maturity and understanding of safety and firearms safety. For that, we as parents have a responsibility to recognize if a child is ready or not to hunt. Remember, this hunt is for the kids, not the adults. It is a great way to pass on our traditions of hunting, bring more hunters in to the mix and help conserve the great outdoors and the wild game we love.