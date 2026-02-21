$25 Fee Coming to ALL New York State Drivers

A $25 fee per driver in New York State (outside of New York City) would be charged for public transportation purposes, if the proposal is approved.

The money would generate approximately 125 million dollars and then ironically, be used for public transportation. Drivers, as you can imagine are not happy.

Western New York drivers would pay an annual $25 fee to generate an estimated $125 million in state aid for transit authorities outside New York City, under a proposal from an official representing more than 100 public transportation systems", according to the Buffalo News.

On social media people are pointing out the irony of charging people who drive their car to work in order to fund transportation for other people who DO NOT work.

Now, plenty of people can use public transportation, but as one of the highest taxed States in America, you would think there is tax money available to do so.

Over time, there have been 2 other initiatives that have charged New York State drivers $25 in order to raise funds:

The huge money grab of 2020 where New York State charged all New York State drivers $25 for new license plates if their current plates were 10 years or older.

This recent money grab from 2025 is a different bill aims to waive the $25 fee for upgrading to an enhanced driver's license within 30 days of receiving a standard license.