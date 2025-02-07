Do 24/7 Diners Still Exist In New York State?

We are beyond blessed lucky to have a tons of amazing diners here in New York State, but like most restaurants, they usually have a closing time. The good news? There are some places here in the Empire State that are open every single day, all day long.

Inside a restaurant (usually a diner) that’s open 24/7, you’ll likely find all types of people; including but not limited to:

Tipsy 20-something friends recapping a long night out at the bars

Retail employees grabbing their first meal of the day before they open up shop First responders & hospital workers getting off of a double shift

Truck drivers taking a much needed break

Old friends meeting up for their regular cup of coffee

There’s a variety of reasons why these groups have gathered to grab food in the middle of the night, and every reason is usually an interesting one.

Speaking of variety, have you ever glanced at the menu of a diner open for 24 hours? You can likely order anything your heart desires no matter the time of day. Early birds can order pancakes or a breakfast burrito at 3am. Late night owls can get dessert at midnight. Whatever you want, whenever you want– it’s usually up for grabs at a 24/7 diner.

The question is – where can you find a diner that’s open all day every day here in New York?

These Are The Only 24/7 Diners Left In Upstate New York State

There’s plenty of chain restaurants open all day and all night (think McDonald’s and Denny’s), but as far as local spots, there’s unfortunately not many thanks to factors like inflation and the Covid pandemic.

Specifically, we could only find six…yes, six…that are still open here in Upstate New York.