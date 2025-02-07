$1400 From New York State? Beware This Scam

There is a scam circulating that has some law enforcement officials making sure New York State residents don't get trapped by.

The tax season is here, and for many in New York, it is a stressful time of year. Making sure that you file on time, paying on time if you owe, and waiting for your refund can all cause anxiety.

But there is a new scam that has some wondering if they are actually getting a big payday from the IRS.

According to reports, there is a scam that is promising as much as $1400 to people who respond.

As we wait to see the financial impact that the threat of Tariffs might have, many are hoping to see the cost of things come down. The egg prices have soared and seem to be the one talking point that many are concerned about.

But there are some who believe that the moves that President Trump, and the Federal Government are making are going to have a positive impact down the road. The goal is to give more money back to the American taxpayer, and a scam like this one may be timed perfectly.

Just keep in mind that the IRS would not contact you over a text and never give out personal information over a text you are not familiar with.