Important Dates to Remember As Summer Quickly Winds Down in CNY

Summer is certainly not over yet, but the final days of Upstate New York's "unofficial summer" (Memorial Day through Labor Day) are winding down as August approaches September. If you're trying to cram as much as possible into the final few weeks before school is back in session, there are some key events and important dates that signify the end of the summer season.

You know the end is near. The first Halloween decorations hit the store shelves at the end of July, and before that, Back to School sales were already underway. Not to mention everywhere you turn, all you can smell is pumpkin spice!

Here are some important end of summer/start of fall dates to remember.

Let's begin with the Madison Bouckville Antique Festival, which runs all this week through Sunday, August 21st on Route 20 in Bouckville. The Herkimer County Fair in Frankfort kicks off on Tuesday, August 16th at the fair grounds on Route 5-S near the Tractor Supply Distribution Center.

Go Bowling at The Glen is also underway this week with festivities Wednesday through Sunday in Watkins Glen. The NASCAR Cup Series race Go Bowling at the Glen is slated for 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 21.

And that's just the beginning.

This year, it was a great growing season locally for sweet corn, and the August supply is plentiful. This year's going rate seems to land at about $5 for a dozen ears of native sweet corn at road stands throughout the Mohawk Valley.

The Great New York State Fair opens this year on Wednesday, August 24 and runs through Labor Day, September 5th in Syracuse.

The 153rd Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs is set for Saturday, August 27th. The race dates back to 1864 and is nationally broadcast on NBC. Gates open at 7 a.m. on Travers Day.

Labor Day is Monday, September 5th and most elementary and high school students return to classes on Tuesday, September 6th.

High School fall sports, including Field Hockey play begins on or around September 2nd, and Boys High School Football begins on Friday, September 9th.

The College Football season opens on Saturday, September 3rd. Syracuse opens at the Dome against Louisville at 8 p.m.. The Utica College Pioneers host the University of Rochester at 7 p.m. at Gaetano Stadium. Hartwick hosts Maritime College at 2 p.m., and Colgate opens at 8 p.m. at Stanford. Hamilton College doesn't open their season until September 17th.

The NFL season opens on Thursday, September 8, at 8:20 p.m. as the Buffalo Bills play at the LA Rams. The Jets host the Ravens on Sunday, September 11th at 1:00 p.m. and the Giants play a 4:25 p.m. game at the Tennessee Titans.

The Syracuse Met regular season ends at home on Wednesday, September 28th against Lehigh Valley.

The Mohawk Valley Garlic Festival in Little Falls is September 10th, and Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown on September 25th.

We might as well for the purpose of planning, lay out the rest of the Federal Holiday calendar. Columbus Day (Indigenous People Day) is October 10th, Veteran's Day is November 11th, Thanksgiving falls on November 24th this year, and Christmas will be celebrated federally, on Monday, December 26. New Year's Eve falls on a Saturday, and the federal observation of New Year's Day will be Monday, January 2, 2023.

