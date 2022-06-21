If you have an original New York Excelsior pass that shows proof of the coronavirus vaccine, you’ll have to get a new one.

The State Health Department say thousands of the passes are set to expire at the end of the month.

Some have already expired and 80,000 set to expire on June 30.

Health Department officials are urging people using the original Excelsior pass to get the latest version of the app called Excelsior Pass Plus.

The passes are used to show proof of vaccine when needed even though it's no longer required at certain indoor venues.

You can get your Excelsior Plus Pass at epass.ny.gov.

You are eligible to receive your Excelsior Vaccination Pass Plus if:

It has been 15 days or longer since you received the final dose in your vaccine series, you have not tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days, and:

You have been fully vaccinated in the State of New York

You are a New York resident who has been fully vaccinated in the State of New Jersey or, Vermont

You are a New York resident and your New York State healthcare provider has entered your out-of-state COVID-19 vaccination information into the secure New York State and/or New York City immunization databases.

