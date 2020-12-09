A humpback whale has been searching for food in the Hudson River.

Andres Javier captured video of the whale Monday, December 7th around 4:15pm, swimming off Pier 84 near the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum.

Gotham Whale a Marine mammal research, education and advocacy group in the western New York asked mariners around New York City to slow down and be on the look out for the whale, which is most likely visiting due to the plentiful food available right now.

A day later the whale was seen near Battery Park and then south of there in New York Harbor. "Perhaps it is making its way back to open ocean," Bird Central Park tweeted.

Humpback whales in the Northeast are rare but have been happening more frequently. Earlier this year a whale was spotted swimming in the St Lawrence River in Montreal.

This past summer, a 20 foot whale got trapped in the Ambrose Channel of New York. Nets trapped the humpback to the sea floor, making it nearly impossible for it to make it to the surface to breath.

The DEC along with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Coast Guard and additional partners worked together for several days to save the whale, deploying buoys to help keep the tangled humpback afloat.

Photo Credit - NYDEC

Experts say whale sightings in the Hudson River have increased in since 2011. A humpback was spotted in the Hudson in 2016.