How Central New Yorkers Can Help Victims of the Nashville Tornado

A deadly and destructive tornado ripped through parts of Middle Tennessee just after midnight on March 3, and now the Nashville community is coming together to help those who lost loved ones, homes and businesses.

According to NBC News, the death toll has continued to rise to 22, with several others left injured and tens of thousands of people left without power. The tornado barreled through East Nashville and Germantown, leveling numerous home and businesses, including The Basement East. This photo of the iconic venue has gone viral across the globe as a sign of hope, as the popular "I Believe in Nashville" painting on the side of the building was left untouched.

Getty Images

As Nashville works to bounce back from this tragedy, central New Yorkers can help provide aid to those in need as well. Here are a couple of ways to help:

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee

This foundation will provide grants for non-profits in the central Tennessee area to help victims with ongoing needs.

Text RELIEF2020 41444 to donate right from your phone.

A Nashville-based videographer shot this video showing the destruction just after the tornado. Our hearts go out to everyone affected.