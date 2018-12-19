Hours Long Police Standoff Leads To Arrest Of Ilion Man

An Ilion man is under arrest following a three-and-a-half hour long standoff on West Clark Street in Ilion.

Police say, officers responded to the scene after a 911 call report indicated a man had fired a gun through the front door of the residence. Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

Upon arrival negotiations were established with the suspect who barricaded himself inside the first floor apartment. Two other individuals were present inside with the man who allegedly fired the gun.

Three people in the second floor apartment were safely evacuated from the scene and after almost four hours the suspect and two people with him exited the residence. Police say the shot fired resulted from an argument that happened inside the residence.

Police arrested 27-year-old Karl Rice of Ilion. He's facing charges of Attempted Assault, Reckless Endangerment and Criminal Possession of a Weapon. He was arraigned and remanded to the Herkimer County Correctional Facility in lieu of $15,000 cash or $30,000 bond.