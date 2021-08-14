Check Out This Almost 2 Million Dollar Home In Inlet

Have you ever dreamed of owning a home in the Adirondacks? There is a home for sale in Inlet on the market for almost 2 million dollars.

This classic Adirondack Camp is located at the head of Fourth Lake at 158 State Route 28, Inlet. The home was built back in 1900, but it definitely doesn't feel old and worn out. Imagine spending your summers, fall, and winters at this beautiful home. So much to see and do when you head up north.

Time slows down at this private family retreat which includes a "Big House" with 7 bedrooms and 3 and a half baths along with 7 updated guest cottages, each with its own character and comforts.

The home features lake and mountain views and 200' of waterfront and plenty of dock space. it has 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bath, 7 bedrooms, and a total of 14 rooms in the home. It also has a breakfast area, formal dining room, formal living room, a pantry, and a main level master. This property is also zoned commercially to easily become a successful income property. The home is listed at 1.7 million with Herron Realty. You can read more about it online here.

Without question, this is a perfect spot to share magical Adirondack experiences.

Check out these amazing photos of the home for yourself and be the judge:

Inlet is located on the eastern end of Fourth Lake. Dubbed "the little town that could," Inlet offers a great sense of community while maintaining the feel of its premier Adirondack forest and waterfront. If you'd like more information about the home, you can read more online here.