Help for Caregivers and Veterans

One of the area’s that has suffered the must through this pandemic is the seniors and caregivers, COVID-19 as caused many hardships for families in these situations.

There are several types of caregivers both professional and volunteers, and some work independent and privately in several ways that include, feeding, housework, grooming and transportation to doctors’ appointments.

Caregivers require lot of patience that is why many family members often step in to take care of their elderly loved ones.

Unlike some who are hired to watch over property and even pets, a senior caregiver’s job is to watch over and assist a person.

If you are a veteran or a caregiver for a veteran, you may be entitled to special benefits and services, that either you or the person you are caring for could receive.

There will be a free online seminar on Wednesday August 18th titled Veterans Benefits, What You Need to Know as a Caregiver.

The presentation will be given by Leornard Sas, who is a Veterans Benefits Advisor and is open to all caregivers and families.

The seminar is via Zoom and by phone, on Wednesday August 18 , 2021 from 1pm to 2:30pm.

You must pre-register at 607 778 2411.

If you’re interested in becoming a caregiver, there are many opportunities throughout your community get in touch with your local senior centers and office for aging for more information.

Take a Look Inside the Real-Life Fairytale Norwich House