Have You Spotted These Colorful New Trolleys in Syracuse?

The 'Cuse Trolleys are here, just in time for a whole lot of snow.

Syracuse University just unveiled a series of four new trolleys across its campus to improve transportation options. Each trolley holds 22 people and they are free for anyone with an SU or SUNY-ESF I.D. card. The orange and blue vehicles take a shape similar to the cable cars in San Francisco, but instead of cable and tracks, they have wheels like a bus.

“It is exciting to be involved with the launch of ’Cuse Trolley, our in-house transportation service,” Joseph Carfi, SU's Parking and Transit Services Director, said in a release. “This will enhance not only the student experience, but the faculty, staff and visitor experience as well. Those of us involved in this project believe it is a great opportunity for us to create a better transportation experience on the Syracuse University campus.”

The trolleys will take over routes formerly operated by Birnie Bus. Find the 'Cuse Trolley schedules and routes here.