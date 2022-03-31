The co-founder of Netflix, who happens to be a Hamilton College alumnus, will deliver the commencement address at Hamilton College’s Class of 2020 Commencement Ceremony.

Marc Randolph, a 1981 graduate of Hamilton, will also receive an honorary degree from the college.

Best-known for starting the online streaming service Netflix, Randolph has also had a career as an entrepreneur that spans more than four decades.

He’s founded more than half a dozen other successful start-ups, been a mentor to scores of early-stage entrepreneurs, and an investor in numerous successful tech ventures.

Randolph is the author of the internationally best-selling memoir, "That Will Never Work – The birth of Netflix and the amazing life of an idea," host of the Top-10 “That Will Never Work” podcast and a star of Entrepreneur Magazine’s “Elevator Pitch” web series.

In addition to Randolph, an honorary degree will be presented to Hamilton alumna Edvige Jean-François, an award-winning global journalist and producer, and guest editor of a 2021 special issue of Hamilton’s alumni magazine focused on racial inequity and injustice.

Jean-Francois, a 1990 graduate of Hamilton, will offer the Baccalaureate address on Friday, June 3, at 3:00 in the Scott Field House.

Hamilton College will celebrate its Class of 2020 graduates with an in-person Commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 4, at 10:30 in the Margaret Bundy Scott Field House.

A virtual ceremony had been held in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

More than 200 members of the class of 2020 are expected to return for their Commencement ceremony.

