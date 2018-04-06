Glenn Hughes Announces Dates for ‘Classic Deep Purple Live’ Tour

Glenn Hughes will bring his "Classic Deep Purple Live" tour to the United States for two rounds of shows in 2018 — and he's just unveiled which dates he's lined up for the first leg.

Hughes debuted the show, which promises a "dynamic, a turn-back-the-clocks, two-hour live extravaganza homage to his tenure in MK 3 and MK 4 incarnations of Deep Purple," with performances in Australia and New Zealand last year.

He's taking it back on the road this month when he travels to South America for the next round of dates, which will be followed by festival appearances in early summer. "By the time we tour the U.S., then the U.K. in October," vows Hughes, "we’ll be on fire."

That leg of the tour is currently scheduled to begin Aug. 25 in Westbury, N.Y., starting a run of dates that's set to continue through Sept. 22, when Hughes concludes his first round of U.S. dates in Tarrytown, N.Y.

For fans disappointed that he isn't bringing the Classic Deep Purple Live set to their area, not to worry — Hughes has already promised another U.S. leg to follow in November and December.

Classic Deep Purple Live with Glenn Hughes Summer 2018 U.S. Tour

8/25 — NYCB Theatre - Westbury, NY

8/26 — Space Ballroom – Hamden, CT

8/28 — The Stone Pony – Asbury Park, NJ

8/29 — Sony Hall - New York, NY

8/31 — The Queen – Wilmington, DE

9/01 — Chameleon Club - Lancaster, PA

9/04 — Rams Head On Stage – Annapolis, MD

9/05 — Jergels - Warrendale, PA

9/07 — The Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA

9/08 — Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA

9/11 — The Chance Theater - Poughkeepsie, NY

9/13 — Arcada Theatre - Saint Charles, IL

9/16 — House of Blues – Cleveland, OH

9/18 — Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

9/19 — The Wilbur - Boston, MA

9/21 — Lupo's Heartbreak Hotel - Providence, RI

9/22 — Tarrytown Music Hall – Tarrytown, NY