Did You Receive a Text Message From Your Own Phone Number? Whatever You Do, Don’t Click On the Link Inside It

By now, people know to look out for spam text messages, direct messages and phishing attempts that come from "famous celebrities" and random phone numbers. It turns out that dangerous text messages could even come from your own cell phone number.

At least that's an experience several Verizon users have documented in a chat thread on the company's community forum.

A Verizon user started a thread about the strange phenomenon over the weekend.

"I just received a Text Message from 'Me' (this is, my phone number)," they wrote. The message in question offered a "little gift" that can only be accessed by clicking a link. Hopefully, the message is triggering warning bells in your mind. It certainly did for the original poster.

"I'm not clicking the rando link," they wrote. The user also noted that the message differed from typical text messages that have been sent by Verizon in the past.

Dozens of other users claimed that they had experienced this problem; the message also received multiple comments.

"I had the same thing happen just now," one commenter wrote. They noted that they were hesitant to report the text as spam since they didn't know what would happen if they reported their own phone number to Verizon.

Another pointed out that you cannot block your own cell phone number, which is a method some people take with numbers after receiving suspicious text messages.

Someone even directed the chat to a related Reddit thread where others have noted a similar problem occurring. Many users in the thread mentioned that they used Verizon.

The strange texts have also been documented on Twitter.

"Fix your s--t [Verizon]," someone tweeted. "How tf am I getting spam texts from my own number?"

Another person on Twitter claimed that they were directed to The Moscow Times after clicking the link...

Check out some of the tweets below:

Verizon replied to several people on Twitter and urged them to report suspicious text messages. "That brings specific examples for us to review with the FCC to determine where these are coming from, so we can resolve it from the source," they explained.

The company also commented on the situation in a statement shared with USA Today. "Our team is actively working to block these messages, and we have engaged with U.S. law enforcement to identify and stop the source of this fraudulent activity," they said.

Interestingly, a writer with the publication also received a similar spam text message.