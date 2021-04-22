Get Your Gobble On, Turkey Hunting Season Dates Announced

The Department of Environmental Conservation has announced the season dates for turkey season, which begins May 1. I really hope you don't run into a giant turkey while you're out hunting.

The DEc is holding its annual youth hunting weekend, this weekend. the hunt is open to junior hunters ages 12-15. In 2020, New York hunters took down roughly 21,500 birds in New York during the spring season, which was an increase of approximately 25 percent from 2019.

The rise in the number of turkeys taken was mostly due to people looking to the outdoor activities to escape the pandemic, I get it, and I think we all can relate to that. Hunters can expect good numbers this spring based on good productivity and a mild winter. In 2019, turkeys in New York went through one of the worst breeding seasons in 25 years according to the DEC, as they have been monitoring the productivity.

For the youth hunt this weekend, there are some important details to be aware of:

Hunters 12-15 years of age are eligible and must hold a hunting license and a turkey permit.

Youth 12-13 years of age must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian, or adult over 21 years of age with written permission from their parent or legal guardian.

Youth 14-15 years of age must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian, or adult over 18 years of age with written permission from their parent or legal guardian.

The accompanying adult must have a current hunting license and turkey permit. The adult may assist the youth hunter, including calling, but may not carry a firearm, bow, or crossbow, or kill or attempt to kill a wild turkey during the youth hunt.

spring turkey season is running from May 1-31st and to report your harvest, visit the Game Harvest Reporting website.