Gas Prices Continue Steep Climb In The Utica-Rome Area

Each week since the start of this year, Utica-Rome drivers have continually seen an increase in gas prices. While they're still well below the highest the region's ever seen, the dramatic increase is definitely a cause for concern. At the very least, it's just plain annoying.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in the Utica-Rome area stands at $2.84. That is an increase of five cents from last week and twenty six cents higher than this time one month ago. At this time one year ago, AAA says the average price for a gallon of regular gas was $2.59.

If you drive a vehicle that requires premium fuel, you're looking at an average cost of $3.42. That's an increase of only about three cents from last week and twelve cents in the last month. Diesel vehicle drivers can expect an average cost of about $3.05 per gallon. That's up four cents from last week and fifteen cents in the last month. Ironically, with all the ebbs and flows of gas prices, Diesel fuel is the same average price now as it was one year ago.

It does seem like each day you drive by a gas station, you'll inevitably see it increase further. In some cases, you may drive by a gas station in the morning and see it increase in price that same day. While the prices may seem higher today, we are nowhere near our record high average prices. AAA reports that in the Utica-Rome area, the highest average price for regular gas was $4.23 per gallon on June 21st, 2008. The highest average diesel price per gallon was $5.07 per gallon on June 19th, 2008. Let's hope we never see prices that high again.