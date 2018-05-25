If you’ve been feeling like TV just isn’t the same in 2018, you’re not alone. It’s usually this time of year when we’re deep into a new season of Game of Thrones , spending every Monday morning sorting through fan theories while wiping away tears from the latest brutal character death. But with no new Thrones this year, we’re forced to wait until 2019 to return to Westeros. The cast of the series is experiencing their own sense of mourning too, filming together for the very last time as they wrap up their storylines for good.

For Emilia Clarke , she’s already reached the end for Daenerys. Production is nearly complete on the eighth season of Game of Thrones , and Clarke has already shot Daenerys’ final on-screen scenes. In a new cover story for Vanity Fair , the actress reflects on bidding adieu to her Breaker of Chains and the next steps in her career following Solo . While the magazine notes that there’s still plenty of filming and post to be done on the final season of Thrones (Clarke hasn’t said goodbye entirely) , she reacted to completing her character’s last on-screen moments:

It f—ed me up. Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavor in someone’s mouth of what Daenerys is…

We of course have no idea what those moments are – Daenerys taking her long-awaited seat on the Iron Throne? Riding off into the sunset on Drogon’s back with Jon Snow? Or something more shocking and harrowing, like watching her die in some typical George R.R. Martin heartbreaking twist? (Don’t you dare, George.)

So far, HBO has kept a tight lid on details surrounding the final season, doing everything they can to throw fans off, like shooting fake characters returns and possibly multiple endings , though the latter has been denied by some . We’ll have to keep finding ways to pass the time until Game of Thrones returns sometime next year.