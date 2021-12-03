Foo Fighters Are Coming to Saratoga in 2022! Here are the Ticket Details!

There were a few great shows and a lot of great memories made at SPAC this Summer. From Dead & Company to Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Black Crowes it was nice to hear live music in Saratoga again!

If things go the way we think it will, 2022 will be even bigger with more and more artists announcing tours with a stop at Saratoga Performing Arts Center. We already have Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, the Doobie Brothers, Rod Stewart and comedian Bill Burr to name a few. Today tickets are on sale for the latest!

Foo Fighters are coming to the Capital Region in 2022.

Foo Fighters will perform at Saratoga Performing Arts Center for the very first time on Tuesday July 19, 2022! Tickets for this show are on sale now at LiveNation.com. Here are some of the other dates on the 2022 headlining tour:

5/14 – The Pavilion at Star Lake - Burgettstown, PA

5/20 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Raleigh, NC

5/24 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC

7/17– Citi Field – New York, NY

7/19 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, NY

7/22 – Rogers Centre – Toronto, ON

7/24 – Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA

7/27 – Maine Savings Amphitheater – Bangor, ME

In other Foo News, the band have partnered with Open Road Films for a horror comedy Studio 666, starring Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett & Rami Jaffee. The film is set for a wide domestic theatrical release on February 25, 2022.

