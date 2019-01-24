Flood Warning Issued For Sauquoit Creek, Governor To Visit

Governor Cuomo will be in Whitesboro at 3:15 for a weather briefing with local officials.

Emergency crews are keeping a close eye on the Sauquoit Creek in the Village of Whitesboro.

A Flood Warning has been issued for the creek due to an ice jam in the area of the Main Street bridge, which is now closed.

The creek has begun to overflow its banks and some areas have been evacuated, including Davis Avenue, Ellis Avenue and Sauquoit Street.

A shelter has been set up at the Whitestown Community Center located at 1 Championship Way. The shelter is pet friendly and the Red Cross will be available.

The State DOT says the following road are closed due to flooding:

Main Street in Whtesboro is closed east of Ablett Ave to Yorkville.

Route 5 in Kirkland, between Limberlost Road and Route 233

Route 46 between Town Line Road and Gifford Road in the Town of Boonville (re-opened)

Route 46 (Dunn Brook Road) is closed in both directions between Route 274 and Gifford Hill Road in Westernville.

Fox Rd between Ives Rd and Irish Rd in the Town of Marcy (re-opened)