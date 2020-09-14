First “Leaf Peeper” Fall Foliage Report Is Out

Obviously, it's too early to get excited about the leaves changing color in Upstate New York, but with all the turmoil and uncertainty this year it's kinda nice to know that we can look forward to this tradition of fall colors bursting from the trees.

I Love New York has realeased their first Fall Foliage Report of the season and as you would expect there's not a ton of changing yet. Here in the Capital Region the leaf spotters are reporting about a 10% change with some touches of yellow and red leaves in the area.

North of the Capital Region there is a little more color, but we're still pretty early for real leaf peepers. The Fall Foliage Reports are obtained from field observers and reflect expected color conditions for the coming weekend. Fall Foliage Reports are issued every Wednesday afternoon.

The best time to enjoy the changing seasons in New York State is October....so we're still a little early. On higher elevations, like the Adirondack Mountains, the peak comes in early October. The Catskills region experiences a peak of color in mid-October. While lower areas like Central New York and New York City are at their best for leaf peeping in late October. So start planning your leaf peeping trips now.

The Fall Foliage Report is back marking the first signs of fall! Changes have been spotted in the Adirondacks,... Posted by I LOVE NEW YORK on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

There are two schools of thought when it comes top the 2020 fall foligage season. The first is a short season distinguished by bold colors, and the second possibility is a longer season with duller shades. The difference is due to the weather and how quickly it get cold and how much moisture we get.

Let's hope it's a spectacular fall...we need something good for 2020.