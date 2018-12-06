‘Escape at Dannemora’ Gets Golden Globe Nominations

If you had a role as a walk-on or an extra in the movie that was filmed during the summer of 2017 in Northern New York, you may be an award winner.

With the release of the 76th annual Golden Globe nominations, that movie, "Escape at Dannemora," has been nominated for best television limited series or movie. And actress Patricia Arquette also received a nomination for her role in the Showtime series. The film has drawn rave reviews from critics as well, including a superlative score of 90% on RottenTomatoes.com

Directed by Ben Stiller, the series is based on the real-life events surrounding life inside Clinton Correctional Facility and the eventual escape from that prison of convicted murderers Richard Matt and David Sweat in the summer of 2015.

The movie stars Arquette as Joyce "Tilly" Mitchell, the jail employee in the middle of the love triangle between the two prisoners, who are portrayed by Benicio Del Toro and Paul Dano.