Endicott Receives $1.2 Million to Protect Wastewater Plant

Federal funding has been approved for a project to make Endicott's wastewater treatment facility less vulnerable to flooding.

The plant is on Anson Road, just north of the village's Tri-Cities Airport.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide $1,223,500 for work designed to protect the exterior of seven buildings at the facility.

Plans call for raising critical equipment above flood elevation. Additional flood-proofing work will be done.

The money is to be used for the second phase of a water and sanitary sewer project in Endicott.

In a news release, wastewater treatment plant operator Philip Grayson said: "After the waters of Tropical Storm Lee receded in 2011 we knew that we would have to take costly actions to prepare and mitigate for the next natural disaster."

The funding announcement was made Wednesday by U.S. senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.

