Elaborate Camp Illegally Built in Adirondack Wilderness

Build it and they'll come, and they'll find it. A pair of Forestport didn't build a baseball field, they built a remote camp in the Herkimer County wilderness and DEC Forest Rangers found it.

Forest Rangers Hanno and McCartney came across the illegal camp in the West Canada Lake Wilderness Area. Their investigation unveiled a pretty elaborate set up violating several state land laws. The two men had cut 14 trees and created a trail to their spot. They were even using a nearby remote lake to land a plane to bring in provisions.

Once interviewed by the Rangers the men admitted to constructing the camp. Among their charged are using a chainsaw in a wilderness area, storing personal property on state land, camping violations, and landing a plane on a prohibited body of water.