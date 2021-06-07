One Of The Top Campgrounds In The US Is Only 3 Hours From Utica

One of the beautiful things about New York is that we have so many incredible places to camp. It seems there is one place in driving distance that stands above the rest.

While people say they hate New York and they can't wait to leave this God-forsaken state, at least we can indeed say we have great places to camp. Probably better than a lot of states in the country to be honest. That is only one of the things that will help give the edge to this Lake Placid campground. But they have so many other things going for them that could really entice you to take the 3-hour drive through The Adirondacks.

Another reason Travel and Leisure rate them so well is the fact that it is indeed in Lake Placid. In other words, it's not as if you are trapped in the woods with nothing to do. Although some see that as a major plus to camping. The campground is called the Lake Placid/White Mountain KOA.

There are a lot of cool activities around as well like hiking, cliff jumping, and amazing places to go fishing too if you're interested. Whiteface Mountain has a gondola that has incredible views too as you can see here.

Vinnie Martone

Back to the actual campground, they also have some pretty amazing amenities too. They even have a mini-golf course that is sure to be lots of fun along with numerous weekend activities to check out as well. When you think of it, 3 hours isn't really all that far for all they offer, right?

Luxury Cabin in Remsen

Hudson Valley Retreat on Airbnb

759 County Road 54, Cherry Valley, NY