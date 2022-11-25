Downtown Binghamton Retail Cannabis Shop to Open in January
Binghamton's first licensed cannabis store may open on Court Street early next year.
Damien Cornwell, whose On Point Cannabis firm received has been awarded a retail marijuana license, said he believes the shop could be in operation in just over a month.
Cornwell plans to set up the cannabis store at 75 Court Street, where the Just Breathe shop has been selling CBD and other-related products for over a year.
Speaking during a WNBF Radio interview Friday, Cornwell said he's working to finalize site development plans with the city. He said he hopes the store could open in the first or second week of January.
Cornwell said he believes the Court Street business could help increase commerce in Binghamton. He expects customers of the store will patronize restaurants and other downtown shops.
Cornwell has spoken with city officials about the specific steps that must be followed before the store can open.
Cornwell said under state law, no one under the age of 21 will be allowed inside the shop. There also will be limits on how many people can be inside the store at once.
More cameras will be added to the store and on-site security will be required under state regulations.
William Durham, who operates WH Convenience Store at 56 Henry Street in downtown Binghamton, also has been awarded a cannabis retail license. He hasn't discussed his specific plans to launch the new business.
