Downtown Binghamton Retail Cannabis Shop to Open in January

Binghamton's first licensed cannabis store may open on Court Street early next year.

Damien Cornwell, whose On Point Cannabis firm received has been awarded a retail marijuana license, said he believes the shop could be in operation in just over a month.

Cornwell plans to set up the cannabis store at 75 Court Street, where the Just Breathe shop has been selling CBD and other-related products for over a year.

Speaking during a WNBF Radio interview Friday, Cornwell said he's working to finalize site development plans with the city. He said he hopes the store could open in the first or second week of January.

Damien Cornwell in a Binghamton radio studio on November 23, 2022. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) Damien Cornwell in a Binghamton radio studio on November 23, 2022. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Cornwell said he believes the Court Street business could help increase commerce in Binghamton. He expects customers of the store will patronize restaurants and other downtown shops.

Cornwell has spoken with city officials about the specific steps that must be followed before the store can open.

Cornwell said under state law, no one under the age of 21 will be allowed inside the shop. There also will be limits on how many people can be inside the store at once.

More cameras will be added to the store and on-site security will be required under state regulations.

William Durham, who operates WH Convenience Store at 56 Henry Street in downtown Binghamton, also has been awarded a cannabis retail license. He hasn't discussed his specific plans to launch the new business.

A map outlining proposed areas for cannabis-related business operations in Binghamton was released in June 2022. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A map outlining proposed areas for cannabis-related business operations in Binghamton was released in June 2022. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com or (607) 545-2250. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of the most famous sports goofs