Doubletree by Hilton Reveals Coveted Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe

Doubletree by Hilton has revealed their secret chocolate chip cookie recipe so you can enjoy them at home during quarantine.

In a time when pretty much everyone is baking, a lot of companies have been revealing their secret recipes to comfort people. The most recent to do so is Doubletree by Hilton. Yes, the hotel chain. These are the cookies you get from Doubletree when you arrive. Well, they have revealed their secret chocolate chip cookie recipe for you to make at home.

These cookies are a pretty big deal. They were actually the first food to be baked in orbit, according to their website. Tons of copycat recipes have been posted online but the official recipe has finally been released.

Here's the ingredient list, according to the website:

½ pound butter, softened (2 sticks)

¾ cup + 1 tablespoon granulated sugar

¾ cup packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 ¼ teaspoons vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 ¼ cups flour

1/2 cup rolled oats

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

Pinch of cinnamon

2 2/3 cups Nestle Tollhouse semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 3/4 cups chopped walnuts

Here are the exact recipe steps, per the website:

Cream butter, sugar and brown sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer on medium speed for about 2 minutes. Add eggs, vanilla and lemon juice, blending with mixer on low speed for 30 seconds, then medium speed for about 2 minutes, or until light and fluffy, scraping down bowl. With mixer on low speed, add flour, oats, baking soda, salt and cinnamon, blending for about 45 seconds. Don’t overmix. Remove bowl from mixer and stir in chocolate chips and walnuts. Portion dough with a scoop (about 3 tablespoons) onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper about 2 inches apart. Preheat oven to 300°F. Bake for 20 to 23 minutes, or until edges are golden brown and center is still soft. Remove from oven and cool on baking sheet for about 1 hour. Cook’s note: You can freeze the unbaked cookies, and there’s no need to thaw. Preheat oven to 300°F and place frozen cookies on parchment paper-lined baking sheet about 2 inches apart. Bake until edges are golden brown and center is still soft.

I've definitely been upping my cooking game during quarantine. My favorite thing I've made so far is a salmon hash. I used leftover salmon, homemade home fries, shredded white cheddar, and a poached egg on top. Delicious. Happy baking and let me know how they came out!

